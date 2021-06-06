Ridley is the clear No. 1 receiver in Atlanta with the team having agreed to trade Julio Jones to Tennessee, ESPN.com reports.

Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns on 143 targets last season while playing in 15 games to Jones' nine. Jones eclipsed 143 targets in all but one of the previous six seasons, topping out at 203 in 2015, and Ridley also can expect to have the ball thrown his way more frequently as the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver in Atlanta's pass-heavy offense. Ridley will have to contend with the opponent's No. 1 cornerback more often with Jones no longer in town to take away attention, but the increase in volume should more than make up for the higher difficulty of matchups.