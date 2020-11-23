Ridley caught five of his nine targets for 90 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

With Julio Jones hobbled for much of the contest because of a hamstring issue, Ridley contributed his highest receiving output since Week 5. The third-year receiver was inactive for Atlanta's win over the Broncos on Nov. 8, and he remained limited throughout the practice week entering Sunday. A 46-yard reception against the Saints mitigated concerns regarding his explosiveness coming off the injury. He benefitted from extra recuperation time with Atlanta taking its bye last week. Ridley has posted five different outings of 90-plus yards as the 3-7 Falcons prepare to host Las Vegas in Week 12.