Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Totals 32 receiving yards
Ridley caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and carried once for five more yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.
Ridley finished fourth on the team in targets and managed a long gain of just 14 yards in this quiet performance. He bobbled what should have been an easy catch in the fourth quarter, resulting in a Dallas interception which set up a touchdown. Ridley has been rather quiet over his last six games, topping 50 receiving yards just once while making one trip to the end during that span. The rookie enjoyed a monster performance against the Saints in Week 3 and will look to replicate that effort on Thanksgiving in New Orleans.
