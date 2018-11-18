Ridley caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and carried once for five more yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Ridley finished fourth on the team in targets and managed a long gain of just 14 yards in this quiet performance. He bobbled what should have been an easy catch in the fourth quarter, resulting in a Dallas interception which set up a touchdown. Ridley has been rather quiet over his last six games, topping 50 receiving yards just once while making one trip to the end during that span. The rookie enjoyed a monster performance against the Saints in Week 3 and will look to replicate that effort on Thanksgiving in New Orleans.