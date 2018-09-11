Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Tough opponent ahead
Ridley faces a Panthers defense in Week 2 that allowed just 138 yards passing in Week 1.
Ridley played 45 of the offense's 70 snaps in Atlanta's Week 1 loss at Philadelphia and was targeted just two times with no receptions. The No. 26 overall pick earned a spot as one of Atlanta's kick returners, but was largely uninvolved in the team's Week 1 offensive game plan. Even though Carolina had success against a poor Dallas pass offense, Atlanta will be at home on a fast field, so Ridley should get more involved in Week 2.
