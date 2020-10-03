Ridley (ankle/calf) remains questionable but is trending toward playing Monday against Green Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley missed Thursday's practice due to an ankle issue and is dealing with a calf problem as well, though neither issue is apparently too serious. The Falcons will have plenty of question marks at receiver heading into their Monday night contest, as Julio Jones (hamstring) is similarly questionable but trending toward playing.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Sits out practice with ankle injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Hits century mark again•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Extends hot start to 2020•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Explosive start to third year•