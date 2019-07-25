Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Tweaks hammy in practice
Ridley tweaked his right hamstring during Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ridley initially continued practicing but then left the field to stretch out with the training staff. He'll likely be held out for the rest of the day even if his injury doesn't appear serious.
