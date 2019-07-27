Ridley (hamstring) did not practice Saturday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official sitereports.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Ridley's hamstring was simply "sore" and didn't want to push the second-year wideout until he was able to effectively explode through routes. It's unclear if Ridley did receive an MRI as was reported Friday, but the lack of a firm timeline from Quinn suggests more information surrounding the severity of the injury should come in the next few days.

