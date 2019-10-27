Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Under evaluation for head injury

Ridley was removed from Sunday's game against the Seahawks to be evaluated for a concussion, Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network reports.

RIdley was slow to get up after a 19-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll end the day with two receptions (on five targets) for 32 yards. Russell Gage and Justin Hardy are the next wide receivers up in the Falcons offense.

