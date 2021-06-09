Ridley recently underwent minor foot surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ridley wasn't present for the start of minicamp for an unspecified reason, but he apparently underwent a cleanup procedure on his foot recently. He won't participate in minicamp but could be ready for the start of training camp. Even if the 26-year-old misses the start of training camp, he's "not in danger" of missing the start of the season, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. Ridley is slated to begin the 2021 campaign as Atlanta's clear No. 1 receiver after Julio Jones was recently traded to the Titans.
