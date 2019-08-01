Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Unlikely to play Thursday
Ridley (hamstring) isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Broncos, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Since the calendar flipped to June, Ridley tended to a sore foot at the end of the offseason program and so far has missed most of training camp due to a right hamstring injury. During recent practices, he's worked out with the rehab group. With exhibition season kicking off early for the Falcons, it's no surprise the team is holding out the vast majority of the starters and other key members to help parse out positional battles lower on the depth chart. Having said that, Ridley's current health concern is enough for him to remain on the sideline until there's no worry of a setback, or worse.
