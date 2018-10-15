Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Upcoming status uncertain
Coach Dan Quinn hopes Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) will be able to play next Monday against the Giants, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Both Ridley and Sanu didn't return from their respective injuries this past Sunday versus the Buccaneers, allowing Justin Hardy to turn an increase in offensive snaps into three catches (on seven targets) for 33 yards. The Falcons have the benefit of an extra day to prepare Week 7, but they also won't be required to release an injury report until Thursday. Fortunately for Ridley, he's believed to have suffered only a bone bruise in his ankle, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.
