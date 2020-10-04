Ridley (ankle/calf) will play Monday night, according to Fox's Jay Glazer on the network's pregame show.
Glazer said that he spoke to Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who confirmed that Ridley will play, as will Julio Jones. Quinn further elaborated that both might sit out here-and-there to 'protect them from themselves,' but both should be starting.
