Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Won't return Sunday
Ridley (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
Despite the abbreviated outing, Ridley recorded three catches (at least) for the fourth game in a row. He'll have more time than normal to heal up for a Monday night outing Week 7 against the Giants, who entered Sunday with the 11th-ranked pass defense (236.3 yards per game).
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Quiet in loss to Steelers•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Joins Falcons greats with distinct honor•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Continues Rookie of the Year bid•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Rookie of the Week candidate•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Has career day against New Orleans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...