Ridley (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

Despite the abbreviated outing, Ridley recorded three catches (at least) for the fourth game in a row. He'll have more time than normal to heal up for a Monday night outing Week 7 against the Giants, who entered Sunday with the 11th-ranked pass defense (236.3 yards per game).

