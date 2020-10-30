Ridley (ankle) is ruled out to retake the field Thursday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley was initially listed as questionable to return after being forced out during the second quarter, but he was quickly ruled out after halftime. For the remainder of Thursday's contest, at least, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake and Brandon Powell will all be candidates to see an uptick in looks behind Julio Jones. Ridley had three catches for 42 yards on four targets before walking off under his own power.