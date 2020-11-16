Ridley (foot) got work in with trainers to the side of Monday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Interim coach Raheem Morris said that he'll have a better idea of Ridley's availability for Week 11 on Wednesday, when the third-year wideout will be scheduled to get in some individual work. Ridley hasn't played since Week 8 due to a mid-foot sprain, but he's now had the Falcons' bye to get healthy and appears to have a shot at suiting up in New Orleans on Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: May not play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Misses practice, but not ruled out•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: No practice again Thursday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Day-to-day with foot sprain•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Has mid-foot sprain•