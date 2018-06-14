Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Wraps up outstanding minicamp

Ridley has drawn considerable praise regarding his performance in OTAs and minicamp, as head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he is very impressed with the rookie's football IQ, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley's performance in offseason workouts has been so strong to this point, that a dropped pass during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday stunned observers at Flowery Branch. Granted, Falcons players have yet to don pads during practice, but all early indications signal a promising debut campaign for the 23-year-old Ridley. The rookie indicated after Atlanta's three-day minicamp that he intends to be in attendance for a Matt Ryan-led passing camp in July.