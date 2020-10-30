Ridley (ankle) had X-rays come back negative Friday but is now scheduled to undergo an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The team announced the injury as an ankle issue after the 25-year-old exited Thursday's win over the Panthers, though Rapoport refers to it as a foot injury. Regardless, the X-ray results are good news, but Ridley's status remains up in the air while awaiting the results of the MRI.
