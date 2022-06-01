Batson signed with Atlanta on Wednesday just seven months after undergoing season-ending ACL surgery in October, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Batson recorded two catches for 15 yards and one touchdown over four games before being placed on the Titans' injured reserve in mid-October. The 5-foot-8 wideout will reunite with former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith who is in entering his second season as Atlanta's head coach. Batson totaled 12 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown over 12 games with Tennessee in 2020 and should provide additional veteran depth to the Falcons' receiving corps heading into next season.