Thomas and the Falcons agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $33 million Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The extension means Thomas -- a third-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft -- will be under contract with the Falcons through the 2029 season. The fifth-year pro has stepped into a larger role defensively this year due to the absences of James Pearce (back) and Jalon Walker (knee, IR), the former of whom missed the first eight games of the 2026 campaign while serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Thomas has accumulated 25 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games.