The Falcons signed Davis on Wednesday.

Davis was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in 2020, and he appeared in 12 games across three seasons in Pittsburgh, totaling 12 tackles and one sack. He'll likely compete for a depth role along the Falcons' defensive line, which is expected to be an improved unit in 2023 given the additions of Calais Campbell and David Onyemata this offseason.