Washington agreed to terms with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent Monday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Washington wasn't selected during the 2023 Draft but will now have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot on the Falcons. Last year at Southeastern Louisiana University, Washington carried the ball 147 times for 715 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to catching the ball 22 times for another 141 yards.