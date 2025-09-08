Washington played 10 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Undrafted rookie Nathan Carter was a healthy inactive, so Washington was elevated from the practice squad and served as the No. 3 running back behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. The Robinson-Allgeier duo is one of the best in the NFL, so it's going to be hard for Washington or Carter to carve out anything more than an emergency depth role in 2025.