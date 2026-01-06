The Falcons signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.

Washington will stick around Atlanta after spending the entirety of the season with the team's practice squad, earning one elevation to the active roster in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. The running back played 10 snaps on special teams in the contest, failing to record any stats. With Tyler Allgeier set to become a free agent in the offseason, Washington could compete for the top reserve role behind Bijan Robinson in 2026.