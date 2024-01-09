The Falcons signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Atlanta signed Washington as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign, and the Southeastern Louisiana product ended up on Falcons' practice squad after being unable to make the initial 53-man roster. However, he impressed the organization enough to land a reserve/future contract after Atlanta's season ended Sunday. Washington will thus get a chance to compete for a roster spot next season.