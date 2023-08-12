Washington carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards and caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins.

The undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana actually tied for the team lead in receptions, as neither offense could get much going in a sluggish 19-3 victory for the Falcons. Washington is fighting for a depth spot on the roster in a crowded backfield, but he was out-performed by journeyman Godwin Igwebuike on the ground Friday and the rookie might have to settle for the practice squad if he shows enough this preseason to encourage Atlanta to keep him around.