Meier was signed to the Falcons' active roster Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie tight end from Oklahoma is getting ready to suit up for his first regular-season game, as the Falcons find themselves in need of another option with Austin Hooper (knee-MCL) ruled out for Thursday's upcoming game against the Saints, and Luke Stocker (back) carrying a questionable designation. Meier will serve as a backup to Jaeden Graham during the Falcons' Thanksgiving night matchup, as Atlanta's passing attack clashes with the Saints' No. 15 pass defense.

