Meier inked reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Meier latched on with the team's practice squad Dec. 10 and will stay in the organization for the time being. The 24-year-old was active for one game in the 2019 season, seeing 27 offensive snaps in the process.

