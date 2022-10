Hayward is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hayward's absence will leave Atlanta's defense significantly under-manned after fellow starting cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh) also exited against San Francisco. As a result, expect Dee Alford, Mike Ford and Darren Hall to step up into bigger roles in this contest.