Atlanta placed Hayward (shoulder) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Hayward was forced out of Sunday's win versus San Francisco early with a shoulder injury, and he'll now have to miss at least the Falcons' next four games as he recovers. Until the two-time Pro Bowler is ready to return, 2021 fourth-rounder Darren Hall should fill in on the boundaries.