Hayward (shoulder) traveled with the team for their Thursday night matchup in Carolina, though he was spotted wearing a sling, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that Hayward traveled with the Falcons for their road matchup against Carolina on Thursday suggests that he's made progress in his recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained back in Week 6 versus the 49ers. While the veteran cornerback along with A.J. Terell (hamstring) continue nursing injuries of their own, Darren Hall, Rashad Fenton and Isaiah Oliver are slated for added reps throughout the team's secondary.