Hayward is recovering from pectoral surgery and said Tuesday, "I'm doing good. Hopefully, by OTAs and camp, I'll be 100 percent," D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hayward started the first six games of 2022 before being placed on IR with what was initially reported as a shoulder injury. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the remainder of the campaign and appears to have undergone surgery, though it's unclear when the procedure took place. If he's healthy, Hayward figures to slot into the starting cornerback spot opposite of A.J. Terrell in 2023, but Atlanta may still add a few more pieces to its secondary this offseason.