Washington (concussion) remained sidelined in practice Thursday, Tori McElhanney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Washington would need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have a chance to suit up Sunday night against the Vikings, so he will need to raise his practice participation level Friday to have any chance of playing. Fellow wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney both remained limited Thursday due to their respective shoulder injuries. Even if Washington clears concussion protocol, his role on offense would likely be minimal if London and Mooney both gain clearance to play Sunday.