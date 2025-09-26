Falcons' Casey Washington: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Washington missed the previous two games but will draw back into the lineup as a depth wideout behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud. Washington has three catches for 33 yards this season.
