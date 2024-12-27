Washington (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Washington missed Atlanta's previous three contests with the brain injury. If active against the Commanders, Washington will likely mainly see action on special teams. He's played just nine offensive snaps all season, recording one catch for 14 yards.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Out again vs. Giants•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Out again Week 15•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Won't play Week 14•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Good to go for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Progressing through protocols•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Dealing with concussion•