Washington (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Washington is in the concussion protocol following an impressive Week 1 showing, in which he secured three of six targets for 33 yards during Atlanta's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers while playing 94 percent of offensive snaps. If the second-year pro is able to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday night against the Vikings, he may again benefit from an increased target share, as Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) were both limited Wednesday.