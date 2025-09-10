Falcons' Casey Washington: DNP due to concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Washington is in the concussion protocol following an impressive Week 1 showing, in which he secured three of six targets for 33 yards during Atlanta's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers while playing 94 percent of offensive snaps. If the second-year pro is able to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday night against the Vikings, he may again benefit from an increased target share, as Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) were both limited Wednesday.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Sees six targets in opener•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Makes team out of camp•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Healthy scratch for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Cleared to play Week 17•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Out again vs. Giants•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Out again Week 15•