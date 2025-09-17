default-cbs-image
Washington (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Washington missed last Sunday night's win over the Vikings with the concussion, but his limited start to the practice week suggests he has a chance to play Week 3 versus Carolina. With Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud healthy, Washington is unlikely to have much of a role on offense against the Panthers if he's cleared to play.

