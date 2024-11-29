Washington (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Washington was able to end the week with consecutive full practices, and his lack of an injury designation indicates he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols. The rookie sixth-round pick has mostly played on special teams this season, and in his limited playing time on offense he's logged one catch (on two targets) for 14 yards.
