Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Washington had missed the Falcons' last three games due to a concussion. He was able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols, but he will be a healthy inactive for Sunday night's game. Washington's next opportunity to play will be in Week 18 against the Panthers.
