Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Even with Drake London (knee) sidelined for Sunday's game, Washington will be a healthy scratch for Week 12, with the latter seeing less playing time on offense as of late. With London and Washington inactive, the Falcons will go with five active wide receivers in Darnell Mooney, David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew and Dylan Drummond. Washington's next chance to play is Week 13 against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 30.