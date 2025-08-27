Washington made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

The 2024 sixth-round pick appeared in eight games with the Falcons as a rookie, securing one catch on two targets for 14 yards across nine offensive snaps. The Falcons opted to keep seven wideouts on the initial 53-man roster, likely as insurance for Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (oblique). Given the injuries, Washington may see a few snaps behind Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge during Week 1.