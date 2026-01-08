Washington caught six of 14 targets for 94 yards across seven regular-season games in 2025.

After being limited primarily to special-teams work during his rookie campaign (47 special-teams snaps and nine on offense), Washington logged a career-high 180 offensive snaps in 2025. Across his first two NFL seasons, the Illinois product has caught seven of 16 targets for 108 yards while operating as a depth piece in the Falcons' wide receiver room. Washington remains under contract through the 2027 season and is expected to retain a similar role for Atlanta next year.