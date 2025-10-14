Washington caught zero passes on two targets during Monday's 24-14 win over the Bills.

Washington caught three of six targets for 33 yards while playing 95 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps during Week 1. Since then, his role has diminished. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to a concussion and caught one of three targets for 19 yards while playing 52 percent of the offensive snaps during his return in Week 4. Coming off a Week 5 bye, Washington saw more playing time in Week 6, likely due to Darnell Mooney (hamstring) being unavailable, and finished second among WRs in snaps behind Drake London. However, Washington finished with a season-low two targets and failed to catch a pass for the first time this season, save for the games he was inactive. As long as Mooney is dealing with an injury, Washington is a candidate for heavy snaps, but he's yet to take advantage of the opportunity.