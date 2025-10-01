Washington caught one of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

Washington was unable to get much going in his return from a concussion that sidelined for the past two games. The second-year wideout played the second-most offensive snaps (34) of any Falcons wideout, behind just Drake London (55) and ahead of Darnell Mooney (29), Ray-Ray McCloud (23) and David Sills (15). Despite the solid playing time in his return, Washington should remain far off the fantasy radar going forward barring injuries. The Falcons enter their bye week in Week 5 before hosting the Bills in Week 6.