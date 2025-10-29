Washington secured his lone target for 25 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Washington played just four of the 50 offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap total of the season. Despite Drake London (hip) being sidelined for the contest, the 24-year-old Washington was not involved much in what ended up being a surprisingly weak offensive attack against a subpar Dolphins defense. The second-year wideout remains far off the fantasy radar based on his limited usage. Up next for the Falcons is a matchup against the Patriots in Week 9.