Falcons' Casey Washington: Past back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
A back injury prevented Washington from playing against the Patriots in Week 9, but his ability to practice in full indicates that he is on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. The second-year wideout has caught six passes on 14 targets for 94 yards across five regular-season games, and his return could result in a dip in offensive snaps for David Sills and KhaDarel Hodge.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Sidelined for Week 9•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: One grab in Week 8•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Season-low 11 snaps in loss•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Minor role continues•