Washington (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

A back injury prevented Washington from playing against the Patriots in Week 9, but his ability to practice in full indicates that he is on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. The second-year wideout has caught six passes on 14 targets for 94 yards across five regular-season games, and his return could result in a dip in offensive snaps for David Sills and KhaDarel Hodge.