Washington caught three of six targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was inactive, plus Drake London (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (groin) both suffered injuries during the opener. London's injury came during Atlanta's final drive, while Agnew didn't see any offensive snaps before exiting, so the in-game injuries didn't boost Washington's role. However, Mooney's absence likely meant more action for Washington. He started opposite London, played 94 percent of the team's offensive snaps and finished fourth on the team in targets behind London (15), Kyle Pitts (8) and Bijan Robinson (7). Ray-Ray McCloud is Atlanta's primary slot WR, so Washington would be the No. 4 WR if London and Mooney are healthy for Week 2.