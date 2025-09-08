Falcons' Casey Washington: Sees six targets in opener
Washington caught three of six targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.
Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was inactive, plus Drake London (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (groin) both suffered injuries during the opener. London's injury came during Atlanta's final drive, while Agnew didn't see any offensive snaps before exiting, so the in-game injuries didn't boost Washington's role. However, Mooney's absence likely meant more action for Washington. He started opposite London, played 94 percent of the team's offensive snaps and finished fourth on the team in targets behind London (15), Kyle Pitts (8) and Bijan Robinson (7). Ray-Ray McCloud is Atlanta's primary slot WR, so Washington would be the No. 4 WR if London and Mooney are healthy for Week 2.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Makes team out of camp•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Healthy scratch for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Cleared to play Week 17•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Out again vs. Giants•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Out again Week 15•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Won't play Week 14•