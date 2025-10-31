Falcons' Casey Washington: Sidelined for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old downgraded from limited practice Thursday to a DNP on Friday, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Washington has played a depth role in the Falcons' wide-receiver corps this season, catching six of 14 targets for 94 yards over five appearances. Jamal Agnew could play a larger offensive role with Washington out in Week 9.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: One grab in Week 8•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Season-low 11 snaps in loss•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Minor role continues•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: One grab in Week 4•