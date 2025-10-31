Washington (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old downgraded from limited practice Thursday to a DNP on Friday, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Washington has played a depth role in the Falcons' wide-receiver corps this season, catching six of 14 targets for 94 yards over five appearances. Jamal Agnew could play a larger offensive role with Washington out in Week 9.