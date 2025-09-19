default-cbs-image
Washington (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

Despite practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week, Washington was unable to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. While the 24-year-old is sidelined in Week 3, KhaDarel Hodge could play increased snaps as a depth piece in the Falcons' wide receiver corps.

