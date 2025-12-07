Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Washington will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game despite the continued absence of Drake London (knee). Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts will lead the Falcons' pass catchers Sunday, which also includes David Sills, Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins. Washington's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Buccaneers, though he's unlikely to play in that contest unless the Falcons require additional depth at wide receiver.