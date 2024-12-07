Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick was able to clear concussion protocols and played in Week 13 against the Chargers, during which he played five snaps on special teams. Despite being a full participant in practice all week, it appears Washington is back in concussion protocols and will be sidelined for Sunday's contest as a result.
More News
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Good to go for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Progressing through protocols•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Dealing with concussion•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Records first career catch•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Unavailable for Week 1•
-
Falcons' Casey Washington: Heavy volume in debut•